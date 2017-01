Photos by Dan Cruz

The Godfrey Fire Protection District on Jan. 28 conducted an acquired structure fire training session. Rich Georgewitz of Godfrey provided a one-story residence at 2726 W. Delmar Ave. for the training. “There is no substitute for live fire training in a residential structure,” Chief Erik Kambarian said. “This is an exceptional opportunity for our firefighters to focus on fire behavior and dynamics in a controlled training environment.”

