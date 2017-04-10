PHOTO FEATURE: Trebuchet tie-breaker

Seventeen teams from seven high school competed against one another during Lewis and Clark Community College’s 10th annual Trebuchet Competition on April 7 in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. The competition challenges students to use their knowledge of physics and mathematics to design, build and compete with their trebuchets. This year’s first-place winner was Jersey Community High School’s French Toast Mafia team. Second place went to Edwardsville High School’s Tray-bucket Reunited, and third place went to East Alton-Wood River High School’s The Meme Team.

