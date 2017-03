As Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey wraps up a month of black history and diversity programming, some of the highlights this year included a Pathways to Leadership seminar, an SIUE Black Theater Workshop performance, an interactive dance event featuring the East St. Louis Performance Ensemble and a Martin Luther King Jr. Speech Commemoration event. For more photos of Black History Month programming at L&C, visit flic.kr/s/aHskQz3dJY.