Picture perfect

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Public Library had its first photo contest in 2004.

Since then, it has become a popular contest in the Edwardsville area and rest of the Metro East.

“We would be foolish not to keep doing it,” said Jacob Del Rio, the library’s head of research and adult services. “The demand of interest was getting bigger and more and more people were able to take digital photos.”

The 14th annual photo contest began Oct. 2 and will continue until 9 p.m. Nov. 6. Entries will be judged in early November and prizes will be awarded. Photos can be submitted to the library at 112 S. Kansas St.

“Everyone looks forward to it,” Del Rio said. “It’s so cool. Each day, new photos come in and we started posting them. It’s a real treat to come in and see new photos trickling in because people start sending them on Oct. 2 of this year and you’re going to see stuff coming in all the way through the deadline, which is the first week of November.”

The contest is open to anyone 16 and older. Entries must be unmounted, borderless photographs and can be acquired using either digital or film photography. There is a limit of three photos per person and the pictures entered in the contest must have been taken and be owned by the entrant.

There are six categories in the contest — flora, animal, scenic, architecture, still life/abstract and portrait. The top three winners in each category will receive Target gift cards.

“You never know what kind of category that’s going to be more popular each year,” Del Rio said. “It’s an unpredictable trend. People love to take photos of scenery, especially for the people who travel. If they go to a national park, they would take some really grand sweeping photos of a mountain range or someone would take pictures of a waterfall. Everyone loves to take pictures of their family or pets, so we get some of those. But each year as we go on for 14 years, we start to see the level of competition get really steep.”

Also on Nov. 8, the library will have a Patron’s Picks contest, which patrons can vote for their favorite photo. Voting ends at 9 p.m. Nov. 20 and a Target gift card will be awarded to each of the top two vote recipients.

“If someone comes in, they would see a photo of the Yorkshire terriers,” Del Rio said. “If they love the Yorkshire terriers, they can vote for that one just because it’s a Yorkie. They put that in a blind envelope and we add those (votes) up and whoever wins that one wins a prize.”

Del Rio said the prizes are furnished by the Friends of the Edwardsville Library.

“They’re volunteers who sell used books, go out and work at the book sales and raise those funds and that covers the prizes here,” he said. “They’ve been doing that since the first annual (contest).”

Former reference librarian Judy Thompson first came up with the idea of having a photo contest at the library in 2004.

“Judy Thompson was the reference librarian for years,” Del Rio said. “She got together with Bill Brinson, who was the head of the photography services at SIUE back in those days. They started it up and it has taken off.’’

For more information, call (618) 692-7556 or visit the website.

edwardsvillelibrary.org

