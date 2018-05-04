Planetary pursuits

photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson

Photos by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: Inaugural STEM Fair: Mission to Mars

WHEN: April 20

WHERE: St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey

WHY: In what is planned to be an annual event, students designed their own avenues to get to Mars, along with housing and landscaping once they arrived, and presented their creations to the school. Videos and teacher interviews outlined the process throughout the building projects, and a Boeing engineer was on hand to speak and help students make real-world connections.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter