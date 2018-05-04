Planetary pursuits

photo by Andrew Dobson
photo by Andrew Dobson
photo by Andrew Dobson
photo by Andrew Dobson
photo by Andrew Dobson
photo by Andrew Dobson
photo by Andrew Dobson
photo by Andrew Dobson
photo by Andrew Dobson
Photos by Andrew Dobson
WHAT: Inaugural STEM Fair: Mission to Mars
WHEN: April 20
WHERE: St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey
WHY: In what is planned to be an annual event, students designed their own avenues to get to Mars, along with housing and landscaping once they arrived, and presented their creations to the school. Videos and teacher interviews outlined the process throughout the building projects, and a Boeing engineer was on hand to speak and help students make real-world connections.