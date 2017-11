Alton Memorial Hospital is offering congratulations to Renee Sasser of the Transitional Care Unit (sixth from left), the AMH November Employee of the Month. Her co-workers say that “Renee is an outstanding, supportive, compassionate, and hard-working employee and co-worker. She anticipates her patients’ needs as well as helps her fellow co-workers without hesitation. Her attitude is positive. She is always smiling and looking to keep everyone happy. We appreciate her and all of her efforts.”

