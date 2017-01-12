Raising the roof

× Expand Workers start construction Dec. 29 on a new roof at the residence of Cecil Edwards’ home at 2004 Fifth St. in Madison.

MADISON — Three months ago, a Southwestern Illinois College electrical class repaired Cecil Edwards’ home at 2004 Fifth St.

On Dec. 29, the Madison resident got a new roof.

Nameoki Township Deputy Assessor John Ver Straten hired three people to work on the roof, which took only a day to complete.

“They got there on Thursday morning the 29th and when I went there, they were starting on it,” he said. “I went back there about 24 hours later and the guys were there cleaning up.”

The project cost $3,500. Most of the money was raised from donations on a GoFundMe page Ver Straten created.

“There was a lot of great help,” Ver Straten said. “There were 53 different people who donated to the fund. We raised a little more than $2,500 online.”

The deputy assessor said one of the people who donated was a woman from St. Louis.

“A couple of years ago, that lady (who donated) had cancer and started a GoFundMe page and ripped off a bunch of people,” he said. “She ripped off about $30,000 to $40,000 off the GoFundMe page and she really didn’t have cancer. She called me because she donated $25, then she called me again and talked to me a little bit and said she wanted to make another donation, but they wanted to make it directly to the roofer. I said, ‘Absolutely, I can live with that.’ They donated $1,000. That’s what took us over the top there.”

Ver Straten said members from the St. Louis NHL podcast radio team also helped out.

“They had a fundraiser that same day and donated $200,” he said. “A guy from St. Charles raffled a neon Budweiser sign and all of the money they got from that raffle went to Cecil’s roof fund and those guys really helped get it advertised. It was just amazing. It started rolling after that $1,000 donation and it was just meant to be.”

The SWIC electrical class of 14 students — half of them were laid-off employees from the Granite City Works steel plant — finished repairing Edwards’ home on Oct. 4. Rebuilding Together in Madison made arrangements in getting the class to rewire the house, which was cited for code violations. The project took six weeks.

But Edwards, 81, was still in jeopardy of losing his home after being informed by the city of Madison that his roof needed to be replaced.

So, Ver Straten started the Go Fund Me Page on Nov. 1.

“I’ve been on the phone and on the Internet raising donations, getting the GoFundMe page going and getting the roof,” he said.

Ver Straten said Matt Bowen and two other workers constructed the roof.

“He’s been helping all along with Jim Cromer with the Blues NHL podcast,” he said. “Jim Cromer and I lived in Madison together and he called me and got me in touch with Matt Bowen. Matt Bowen agreed to do it and did it for cost. When those guys start tearing up the roof, they want to get paid. We got it done.”

