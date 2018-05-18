Rally cry for fun

photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske

Photos by Melissa Meske

The 2018 Tourism Rally, sponsored by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau and Argosy Casino Alton, got under way May 9. Dubbed “the most revolutionary tourism rally yet,” this kick-off to summer was celebrated at the casino as part of National Travel and Tourism Week, May 6-12, with a theme of Rivers, Routes and Revolution! The guest emcee was Billy Greenwood of iHeart Radio and 103.3 KLOU. Greenwood had help rallying the crowd from Alton Little Theater actors “Old Man River” Kevin Frakes and “Mother Road” Lee Cox. The Alton Regional CVB’s service area was expanded to include Edwardsville, Collinsville, and areas of Macoupin County along the famous Route 66.

