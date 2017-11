Levi Wallace, master arborist with Alton Tree Service, rappels the rock wall alongside the parking lot adjacent to Hayner Library’s downtown location to trim back the overgrowth from the grove of trees along the fenceline as one of the last days of beautiful weather for 2017 turns into late afternoon on Thursday, Nov. 2. Owner Dennis Wallace said his crew had just got back into to town after providing service to hurricane victims in the South.

