Reading through Rotary

The Rotary Club of the Riverbend was awarded a Rotary District 6460 Literacy Grant for the 2017-2018 school year. These funds are made possible through ticket sales from the annual Rotary Family Day at the Ballpark during a Cardinal-Cubs game. A portion of each ticket goes to serving the literacy grant. The club chose to add to the Short Reads Program of the Guided Reading Library at East Elementary School in the Alton School District. The total funds provided, including matching funds from the club, were more than $2,100 and will serve approximately 400 students third- to fifth-grade students. The club also presented Assistant Principal Rene Hart a plaque to commemorate the event.

