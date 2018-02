After closing in January and February, the Wood River Museum reopened March 1 with The Artistry of Record Album Covers exhibit. The artistic display shows a change from the 1960s to the ‘80s when covers moved away from traditional photographs of recording artists and evolved to be much more interesting — and sometimes bizarre. The museum, 40 W. Ferguson, is open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

