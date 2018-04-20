Recycling among the raindrops

Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson

Although the event was held in her honor, Mother Nature apparently was not in the mood to be too kind to the annual Riverbend Earth Day Festival at Piasa Harbor on April 14. Rain pelted the tents and booths, but festivalgoers braved the chilly drops and checked out the food, animals, live music and more. Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, Great Rivers Land Trust and the Sierra Club spend months organizing the event, which happens each year close to Earth Day.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter