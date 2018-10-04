Respiratory resplendence

Andrea Sargent of Respiratory Care (center) is the Alton Memorial Hospital October Employee of the Month. Her co-workers say, “Andrea is a perfect example of the values of AMH. Andrea’s patients trust and respect her. She is willing to move her schedule around to accommodate the department. She delivers education to our Better Breathers Club at AMH on a monthly basis. Andrea also helped implement AB6 kits in our department, which help us to respond and do our job at a quicker rate than normal. Andrea is very patient-focused and a model employee.”

