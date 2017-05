Photos by Andrew Dobson

The tumultuous and petulant Mississippi River once again began releasing its hold on dry land May 6 in downtown Alton. It what will hopefully be the only Flood of 2017, waters crept higher and higher, eventually reaching the sixth-highest recorded flood level for the weather-weary section of the city. Alton used new flood barriers this year, which helped protect businesses from additional flooding damage, and by the end of the week life was returning to normal.

