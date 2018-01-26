"Revolution" rally

Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson

Photos by Andrew Dobson

Is Alton soon to ride the reality television wave?

Since 1915, the “small business experts and marketing gurus” at Deluxe Corp. have been a voice and champion of the small town business owner. Beginning in 2015, the newly formed Small Business Revolution began showcasing a series of photo and video essays about small towns across America and the locally owned businesses that drive their economies. This effort has given birth to its own reality show, “Small Business Revolution: Main Street,” which seeks out small towns to find the one that, along with six of its small businesses, will be awarded a $500,000 revitalization grant, with the transformation captured and broadcast for everyone to see. Past winners include Wabash, Ind., and Bristol Borough, Pa.

The show is seeking its third season contestant, and Alton has made the list of top 10 towns in the running. Last week, the show’s creators, including Deluxe Chief Brand and Communications Officer, series host and marketing expert Amanda Brinkman, toured Alton’s small businesses and held a rally at Old Bakery Beer Co., capturing the excitement of the crowd on film.

The Top 5 finalists will be announced in mid-February, with the winner, voted on by show fans, announced by the end of the month. “Small Business Revolution: Main Street” streams on Hulu and YouTube.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter