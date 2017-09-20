Rite of fall

Photos by JD Jennings

WHAT: Global Brew Tap House 2017 Oktoberfest

WHEN: Sept. 16

WHERE: City Park, Edwardsville

WHY: Co-sponsored by Gori Julian and Associates, the annual event once again featured live music, beer sampling, German food, climbing wall, activities for children and more. The Edwardsville Children’s Museum offered fun for youngsters, and a 2K beer run started off the festivities. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. Other regional companies signed on as sponsors, as well, including Simmons Hanly Conroy as the Heidelberg Castle sponsor. Lanier Law Firm and Gori, Realtors are Black Forest sponsors. Pohlman USA, Kurowski Shultz LLC, Hurford Architects and First Collinsville Bank are Brandenburg Gate sponsors. Rhine River sponsors include First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust, Scott Credit Union, Loellke Plumbing Inc., Town & Country Bank, Cork Tree Creative Inc., Fowler Technology Services and Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc. This year’s Prost sponsors are What to Wear, Spencer Gear, Furlong Printing and Dale, Peggy, Jennifer and Sarah Bode.

