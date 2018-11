Road to run

photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Photos by Jeff Helmkamp

WHAT: 59th annual Great River Road Run

WHEN: Nov. 24

WHERE: Downtown Alton

WHY: A tradition for more than half a century, the rain-or-shine 10-mile run takes place along the scenic Great River Road. This year, the top three runners were Jake Peal of Bethalto, Aaron Werths of Granite City, and Justin Wieduwilt of Collinsville.

