Roadside remembrance

Photos by JD Jennings

WHAT: 21st annual Blessing of the Bikes, 11th annual Memorial Dedication by the Outlanders organization

WHEN: March 25

WHERE: Roxana Park

WHY: With a turnout of more than 1,000 people and 400 bikes from four states, the memorial service is a family-friendly event that honors friends and loved ones who have passed over the past year, including those who died while riding.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter