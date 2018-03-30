Roadside remembrance

Photo by JD Jennings
WHAT: 21st annual Blessing of the Bikes, 11th annual Memorial Dedication by the Outlanders organization
WHEN: March 25
WHERE: Roxana Park
WHY: With a turnout of more than 1,000 people and 400 bikes from four states, the memorial service is a family-friendly event that honors friends and loved ones who have passed over the past year, including those who died while riding.