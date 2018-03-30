Roadside remembrance

Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings

Photos by JD Jennings

WHAT: 21st annual Blessing of the Bikes, 11th annual Memorial Dedication by the Outlanders organization

WHEN: March 25

WHERE: Roxana Park

WHY: With a turnout of more than 1,000 people and 400 bikes from four states, the memorial service is a family-friendly event that honors friends and loved ones who have passed over the past year, including those who died while riding.

