Senior Services Plus’ Rock Steady Boxing coaches Dustin Heiser and Ryan Rauscher took the program on the road Oct. 27 to the Midwest Parkinson’s Congress. “Senior Services Plus believes you can never stop learning and improving on the care you provide and that it’s essential to stay informed of best practices,” a Senior Services Plus press release states. “The Rock Steady Boxing Program will continue to fight back against Parkinson’s disease, now with even greater precision.”

