Rollicking river

WHAT: 11th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival

WHEN: Sept. 16

WHERE: Broadway, Downtown Alton

WHY: A dream that turned into a combined effort by Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany and Sierra Club team Christine Favilla and Virginia Woulfe-Beile, the festival has grown from its humble beginnings to become a massive celebration of the river through arts, food, music and conservation. With this year’s focus on pollinators, more than 80 vendors converged to display and sell handmade and organic items, educate visitors to the area and environmental causes, and dance the day away. The festival takes place the third Saturday in September. A river cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 23. For more information and to volunteer, visit DowntownAlton.com.

