Rollin on the river

BETHALTO — Walter Rollin Orr (known as Rollin to his friends) reached a milestone this month ... and then some.

The resident of Villa Rose Senior Living Community, an independent senior living community with supportive services available through BJC Home Care Services, turned 105 on Aug. 8. The staff and residents got together and had a birthday party for him, complete with party hats, blowers, decorations and — of course — cake. Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow also attended the event.

Rollin has lived at Villa Rose since October 2013; he moved in with his wife, Mildred. She passed away in August 2014 after a marriage lasting 75 years, producing 1 daughter, 2 sons, 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Born in Indianapolis in 1912, he was the third of four boys. The family moved to Upper Alton when he was a child. His father died in a car accident when Rollin was 14 years old, and he worked to help her put his three brothers through college.

He started working at a young age by caddying at area golf courses, including Rock Spring and Lockhaven. He was an avid golfer and in his later years transferred that love of golf into being a serious and talented croquet player, playing with his wife and others in leagues.

In addition to caddying, Rollin started working at age 16 at the Glass Works factory in Alton and from there, went to Laclede Steel, where he started in the wire mill and worked up to foreman. He was forced to retire in 1977 at the age of 65 but would have kept working had the law allowed.

Rollin has traveled throughout the country, the most significant trips being Niagara Falls and Hawaii to see the USS Arizona Memorial. When asked about his favorite childhood memory, he couldn’t decide between two vivid examples. In one, a wreck occurred when his mother was driving and the car ended up hanging over an embankment. A man driving a truck stopped and helped his mother get the car back on the road (the very last time she drove a car). The second memory is of being in a tree, smoking with his younger brother, both becoming very dizzy and nearly falling out of the tree.

Even at 105, Rollin continues to be active at Villa Rose. Employees say he still appreciates having a good time, regularly participating in activities, and watching and enjoying the entertainment.

