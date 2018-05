photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Second annual Hand-Rolled Cigar Networking Event

WHEN: May 10

WHERE: Outside of Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway in Alton

WHY: To bring people together for a night of networking and supporting local businesses

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter