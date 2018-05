Saluting service in Bethalto

photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Photos by Jeff Helmkamp

Bethalto’s Memorial Day Parade and Ceremonial Service on May 28 started with a parade that lined up at Prairie Street and Plegge Boulevard, traveling down Plegge to Roselawn Cemetery. The memorial service at the cemetery followed the parade. Each year, the event features marching bands, veterans, military and emergency vehicles, an air show and a performance by the Bethalto Spirit Choir. Speakers included Jeff Allsman of the village of Bethalto and Mayor Alan Winslow.

