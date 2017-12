Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Santa House at City Park

WHEN: Nov. 25 to Dec. 2

WHERE: Edwardsville City Park

WHY: Each year, children have the chance to visit Santa and give him their Christmas wish lists. There is no charge for the event.

