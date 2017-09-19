School boost

Alton High School teacher Brian Bergin (center) receives $750 from the Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation, accompanied by (from left) Principal Mike Bellm and Bill Funkhouser. Bergin says he wants to increase the school’s exposure in the community by creating school news video highlights. The foundation designed the program based on the idea that educators often do not have funding available for student projects or classroom materials. The program allotted $36,500 to Illinois educators. The foundation is affiliated with the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, a lobbying group for retired educators that has a membership of more than 37,000. The Illinois Principals Association played a vital role in assisting the foundation with the promotion of the program. For information, visit irtaonline.org.

