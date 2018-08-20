Scout builds gaga ball pit for St. Ambrose students

Connor Mathus

Boy Scout Connor Mathus of Troop 7, chartered to Elm Street Presbyterian Church, loved playing gaga ball at Scout camp so much he decided to build a gaga ball pit for his Eagle Scout project. The playing arena was built for students at St. Ambrose School in one of his final steps to achieve Eagle Scout.

“I loved playing gaga ball at all of the Scout camps I visited over the past four years,” Mathus said. “I felt the students at St. Ambrose would like to play as much as I do.”

Like dodgeball, gaga ball is played with a foam or rubber ball. Players try to hit opponents with the ball below the knees while participants dodge, run and jump to avoid being hit. The last person in the pit wins.

Mathus, son of James and Arlene Mathus, plays soccer, piano and saxophone, and runs track. He is also a member of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s national honor society.

To attain Eagle, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, display leadership and outdoor skills, demonstrate by example the Scout oath and law and complete a comprehensive service project in the community.

