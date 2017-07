Photos by Jodi Jedlicka

Godfrey offered the second of three free movie nights July 14 at Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane. Families gathered on the lawn at dusk to watch “The Lego Batman Movie,” stretching out on blankets or settling into lawn chairs. As always, the concession stand offered popcorn, glow necklaces and other goodies. The next movie night will be Aug. 11, with “Trolls” as the main feature.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter