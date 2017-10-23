She deserves a break today

GODFREY — Chances are if you celebrated your child’s birthday party at the McDonald’s at 5511 Godfrey Road, Mary Clendenny was in the thick of it, ensuring the event’s success.

At age 82, Clendenny is retiring from an 18-year career at McDonald’s. She had finished a previous 30-year career at Millers Mutual and decided she was not yet ready for retirement. On April 22, 1999, Clendenny marched into the brand-new McDonald’s location, just behind owner Dick Bold, and was hired on the spot.

“Mary is family to us here at McDonald’s,” Bold said. “She worked very hard, and our younger employees have a hard time keeping up with her at work.”

Among her many duties over the years, she accompanied Ronald McDonald to schools and nursing homes, doing her part to make her community a better place and representing the company she held dear.

Years of wisdom and experience also helped Clendenny to become both adviser and sounding board for the younger generations lucky enough to work alongside the ambitious senior. Her advice always emphasized the importance of a strong work ethic and a good education as keys to a successful life.

And she’s not done with the restaurant. She will no longer be serving food but plans to be a regular customer on the other side of the counter, visiting her fast food family two or three times each week to stay in touch.