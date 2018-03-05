SIU dental students interact with children

Since high school, JaTerra Castine-Ross knew she wanted to be either a teacher or a dentist.

Instead of picking one future profession, she says she chose both by pursuing a degree at the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine.

“As a dentist, you not only treat patients, but also teach children and adults about how their oral health impacts the rest of their body,” the Chicago resident said.

Her passion for dentistry and education was on full display as she and her fellow classmates hosted approximately 230 kindergarten and second-grade students throughout February in celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month. Third-year dental students provided engaging oral health education, and fourth-year students performed dental screenings on children from Alton, Bethalto, and Roxana.

“Every year, this is a fun field trip for local kids, and it offers our students an opportunity to build their communication and dental skills with this patient population,” said Katie Kosten, assistant professor in the SIU SDM and director of community dentistry. “Early intervention is extremely important. Some of these children have not been to a dentist before. If we can catch things early on and teach them how to take care of their teeth, it may prevent future oral health issues.”

Educational stations included a spinning wheel with oral health facts, an interactive brushing and flossing activity, a healthy food category game, and an opportunity to make an alginate hand impression.

“We don’t want children to be afraid of the dentist, so we made the activities entertaining, interactive, and educational,” Castine-Ross said. “We want them to know we’re here to help make sure they have nice, strong teeth for the rest of their lives.”

“As a student, this annual event helps us have more exposure to kids of primary school age,” fourth-year dental student and Peoria native Katie Unes said. “We start with talking about what we wear and what tools we use and why. It teaches us to take a step back and look at a dentist visit through their eyes. We want to show them what these things are and explain what we’re doing in a non-threatening, gentle way.”

Roxana South Primary School students have enjoyed the SIU SDM’s annual offering for years.

“My students always look forward to coming, and they always come back to school able to tell me several things they learned from the experience,” kindergarten teacher Sheryl Luly said. “The event is incredibly organized, and our school is grateful that we get invited every year.”

