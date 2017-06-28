SIUE camp inspires participants to take action

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Taking Action and Caring for the Community summer camp isn’t just teaching children what to think: it’s teaching them how to think for themselves and make the world a better place by tackling real-world problems through hands-on activities.

Third- to eighth-grade students are participating in the new camp, running June 26-30. It is offered by the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, and the Office of Educational Outreach. Campers are utilizing technology, creating crafts and exploring the outdoors as they learn about such topics as food waste and water quality.

“This camp follows the problem, solution and take action model,” said Amy Wilkinson, program manager with the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources program at SIUE. “Every day we’re identifying a real-world problem. We’re looking at current solutions and brainstorming our own. Then the students are taking action and visiting different community sites.”

Campers visited a local landfill where they learned about trash layering processes and wildlife preservation. Throughout the week, they’ll visit SIUE’s Campus Kitchen to gain knowledge on food waste and food shortage, and explore the Watershed Nature Center where they will learn how to preserve natural water lands in urban communities. A representative from a local animal shelter will visit the campers and educate them about its catch-and-release program.

“As a teacher, you can have such an impact on kids, even in a small amount of time,” said Kayla Carlisle, the camp’s lead teacher, who earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from SIUE in May. “These students are the future of our planet. It’s important to help them identify problems and solutions that will impact their community and the world.”

The camp also aligns with the state of Illinois’ civic initiative, which is introducing new social science standards in schools.

“Taking Action and Caring for the Community is about character-building and team-building,” added Barbara O’Donnell, professor in the school’s Department of Teaching and Learning. “This summer, we want to make sure that learning is fun and engaging, so that when they return to their classrooms, they’ll be motivated to continue participating in important community outreach efforts.”

