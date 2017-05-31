SIUE Constructor’s Club members lend helping hands

Members of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Constructor’s Club are eager to put their construction training to meaningful use, spending multiple weekends volunteering for projects around the area.

In addition to continued support with Habitat for Humanity projects, four club members participated in the East Side Heart and Home Family Center’s Blitz Build on May 13 in East St. Louis. They volunteered to assist with the construction of a four-bedroom, approximately 1,200-square-foot house.

Participating members included construction management majors Aaron Borrowman, a junior from Rockport; Jordan Grant, a senior from Peoria; Cody Kruse, a senior from Highland; and Will Zerr, a senior from St. Peters, Mo.

“We were looking for an opportunity to help out families in need and make a difference in the community,” club president Kruse said. “We helped with standing and fastening interior and exterior prefabricated wall panels, which were then plumbed to ensure they were level. A second top plate was run over the walls. Tyvek Vapor barrier was wrapped around the house’s exterior. Exterior doors and windows were installed and flashed. Roof trusses were hoisted by a crane and placed on the structure according to the framing plan. Once framed, the roof was prepared for shingle installation. Additionally, a portion of the house had siding installed by the end of the day.”

Club members learned of the opportunity to assist through the local chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America, as well as Korte and Luitjohan Contractors.

