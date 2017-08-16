SIUE police, pharmacy school collaborate on drug takeback

× Expand (From left) SIUE Police Sgt. Daniel Murphy is assisted by School of Pharmacy students Conner McClain and Jami Cain at the drug takeback program during Edwardsville’s Goshen Market.

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department and School of Pharmacy collected 24.2 pounds of prescription drugs in a drug takeback program Aug. 12 during Edwardsville’s Goshen Market. It was the largest amount collected this year in the program.

“This is an extremely important service to the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon community as prescription drugs are the number one abused controlled substance in our country,” SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll said. “The opioid epidemic has hit an all-time record for addiction and deaths. This program allows for proper disposal and gets prescription drugs out of the hands of the people who may abuse them.”

The takeback program provides a safe alternative to disposing approved medications, thereby keeping the medications out of children’s hands, landfills, and water supplies.

The SIUE Police Department has a pharmaceutical disposal receptacle from Illinois American Water and the Drug Free Coalition of Madison County available to the public 24/7, 365 days per week. The drop box is in the SIUE Police Department lobby, 99 Supporting Services Road.

Items that will not be accepted are needles and sharps, mercury thermometers, biomedical waste, compressed gas containers, aerosol cans or medications from businesses, physicians’ offices, or clinics.

For information about the drop box, call the SIUE Police Department at (618) 650-3324.

