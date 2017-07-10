Sliders and suds

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Second annual Burgers and Brews Festival

WHEN: July 8

WHERE: Goshen Market Green, downtown Edwardsville

WHY: Organized as a way to spotlight the Land of Goshen Community Market, the four-hour event gave guests the opportunity to enjoy handcrafted sliders, craft beer, and other goodies from Cleveland Heath, Artisan Bakery, 1818 Chop House, Wang Gang Asian Eatery, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, Sacred Grounds, Recess Brewery and more. With proceeds going toward the seasonal farmer’s market, the event also included live music, activities for children, and games for all ages.

