Something to cheer about

× Expand The Edwardsville cheerleading team includes (front row, left to right) Morgan Goebel, Maddie McDaniel, Jasmyn Kloster, Jordan Bielicke, Taylor Marrs, Emma Moore; (second row) Rachel Mullican, Kaitlyn Kent, Hannah Stubits, Taegan Riley, Emily Voss, Lindsey Dial, Paige Way; (third row) Abby Davey, Morgan Allen, Micah Summers, Grace Hauch, Kylea Dietz, Tara Colligan; (fourth row) Alyx Smith, Abbie Carpenter, Drea Hoedebeck, Mia Dalla Riva, Sydney Weber, Cyrina Beckmann.

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville cheerleading team had mixed emotions at the Illinois High School Association state final competition Feb. 3-4 at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.

The Tigers were upset they didn’t walk out of Bloomington with a state title, but they were happy they got to compete in the second day of competition.

“Our school hasn’t been to day two in seven years, so to be called to go to day two, there were tears of joy,” second-year Edwardsville coach Shanna Combes said.

The top 10 teams in the preliminaries of state competition qualify for the second day. Edwardsville placed ninth with an 82.80 to advance to finals.

“We as coaches give as much encouragement and positivity as we can,” Combes said. “When they called us, I don’t think there was a dry eye from Edwardsville in the coliseum. They were so in shock because every year, they were so close and they never got it.”

The Tigers finished ninth in the finals with an 81.91. They were the only Southern Illinois team that made it to the finals.

Lincoln-Way East, Joliet West, Sandburg, Providence Catholic, Neuqua Valley, Lockport, Lake Zurich and St. Charles East made up the top eight at state.

A year ago, Edwardsville came up three places short of a trip to finals. The Tigers finished 13th in preliminaries.

Combes said qualifying for finals was pretty special for seniors Taylor Marrs, Maddie McDaniel, Emma Moore, Jasmyn Kloster, Morgan Goebel and Jordan Bielecke.

“It got them all choked up because they got one more time together to do it,” the Edwardsville coach said.

The Tigers have a total of 25 cheerleaders. Rounding out the team are Rachel Mullican, Kaitlyn Kent, Hannah Stubits, Taegan Riley, Emily Voss, Lindsey Dial, Paige Way, Abby Davey, Morgan Allen, Micah Summers, Grace Hauch, Kylea Dietz, Tara Colligan, Alyx Smith, Abbie Carpenter, Drea Hoedebeck, Mia Dalla Riva, Sydney Weber and Cyrina Beckman.

Combes said her cheerleaders display a strong work ethic in competitions and practices.

“They immediately have the drive to be better to make sure what they’re doing is pretty much perfect,” she said.

Edwardsville made its fourth straight trip to state and its ninth overall. The Tigers qualified for state by placing third out of 14 teams at the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional on Jan. 28.

The ninth-place finish at state was part of a strong season for the Tigers. Last month, Edwardsville won the Illinois Cheerleaders Coaches Association state competition in Springfield, placing first in the large-school division.

“These girls have worked throughout the entire year,” Combes said. “We first competed in our area. We went to Highland, then we competed at our own competition in Edwardsville. They’ve done very well in all of the competitions. Our biggest competition was when we headed up north and competed at Bradley-Bourbonnais and took second to some northern school and then the next day, we went to Lincoln-Way East and we took fifth. Our goal was to hit the top five up there, and we did.”

Combes took over the Edwardsville program in 2015. She worked as a cheerleading coach at Civic Memorial for nine years.

Combes, a teacher at Liberty Middle School, said the Tigers will aim for a higher finish at state next year.

“Now that the girls know they can make it to day two, their goal next year is shoot for the top five and inch our way to that podium,” she said.

