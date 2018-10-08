Songs to sustain

× Expand photo by Fred Pollard

Senior Services Plus, a nonprofit committed to everyone aging successfully, hosted the ninth annual Feed the Need Concert, featuring Alison Krauss and the Harmans, on Sept. 29. With more than 1,700 in attendance, numerous sponsors, and gracious volunteers, they raised approximately $70,000 for Meals on Wheels, which over the past nine years has provided over 7,000 seniors with 1.1 million meals and feeds over 600 homebound seniors daily. "We are truly thankful to everyone that helped make this event a huge success," a Senior Services Plus press release states.

