Spoke folks

Photos by Tim Skinner

WHAT: The eighth annual Bank of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival

WHEN: Aug. 19

WHERE: Downtown Edwardsville

WHY: Thousands turned out to watch hundreds of bicyclists compete during the event. The festival offered eight professional and amateur races and four children’s races, along with other activities including live music, a pedal and paint art tent, games and more. Edwardsville Township endorsed public safety during the event with bike helmet fittings and safety tips. More than 180 volunteers worked to make this year’s race another success.

