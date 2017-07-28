Standing up to crime

(From left) Terry Woelfel, president of Two Rivers Crime Stoppers, poses for a photo with Kim Murray, vice president of operations CNB Bank & Trust. The bank supports the Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun county Crime Stoppers effort and encourages other organizations and business to become involved, donate and make communities better places to live, work, and raise families. Woelfel says the most important aspect of their program is that tipsters do not need to disclose their identity and feel safe sharing details with the organization. Crime Stoppers will not ask the tipster for any personal information and the phone calls will not be recorded. Money remains another factor in bringing tips forward. When tipsters call in, they are given a pin number that can later be used to claim an award if an arrest results, even if it does not lead to a conviction. The Two River Crime Stoppers board sets the amount of the award based on the significance of the crime discovered. For information, call Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at (800) 300-2590.

