Strangers no more

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s longest-running annual event on campus, Springfest, featured a week of fun traditions, entertainment and activities April 16-20. The 2018 theme was Stranger Things.

“Every year I look forward to Springfest,” junior mass communications major Mollie Thompson said. “There’s always so many different events that everyone can get involved in. It highlights our diverse community as we all have fun together.”

Springfest events included Cougar’s Got Talent, a waffle-eating contest, Goshen Arcade, a student organization expo, a trike race, comedian Mike Epps, and an Upside Down party, as well as the annual Giant Banana Split, sponsored by TheBANKof Edwardsville, and the Glow Run, sponsored by Campus Recreation.

“I took part in the waffle-eating contest,” said Ezekiel Chavez, a senior biological sciences major. Chavez earned first place for eating 11 waffles and correctly answering a trivia question to break a three-way tie for the championship. He represented the Hispanic Student Union.

“I was really hungry when I came to compete,” Chavez said. “I participate in everything I can.”

Freshmen Paige Pustelnik and Kayla Ringo enjoyed their first time eating ice cream scooped from a canoe.

“Springfest is super exciting,” Ringo said. “It’s a great stress reliever from finals, that got us outdoors.”

Junior Kamariah Lewis helped her sorority raise money by selling food on the Quad during Springfest’s organization expo.

“This is a great opportunity for any organization to get their name out around campus and raise money for their chapter,” Lewis said. “Springfest is a time to take a break, get a nice breath of fresh air and just have fun.”

