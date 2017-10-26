Strike up the band

GRANITE CITY — The Granite City Marching Warriors are enjoying a strong season this fall, earning grand champion honors at competitions at Eastern Illinois University and McKendree University.

On Oct. 11, the school band had another reason to celebrate. Two of its members — Evan Howard and Janet Andrews — were voted homecoming king and queen during the coronation at the GCHS Performing Arts Center.

“The band must have something good brewing,” Andrews said.

Howard and Andrews, both seniors, were part of a homecoming court that included Donyai Garrett, Taylor Stiller, Viktoria Johnson, Maya Ware, Bailey Whitehead, Emily Schulz, Payton Tilson, Megan Keel, Brooke Hudson, Tyler Tindall, Dylan Beasley, Aaron Wood, Hunter Needham, Darrion Harvey, Kobey Ronk, Eugene Williba, Jack Blomme and Jacob Stephens. The court was selected Sept. 13.

“I wasn’t here when they announced it (the homecoming court members),” Howard said. “I was at home when they announced it. One of my friends told me and I was overjoyed when they called my name, just to know that your senior classmates thought just enough to vote for you to be on the court. Then, the whole school votes for only you to be king. It’s amazing.”

Howard was all smiles in front of hundreds of people when GCHS Principal Daren Depew announced he was chosen king.

“I love Granite City High School,” Howard said. “I love it even more now. Having Granite City High School to vote for me to be their king, that’s a huge honor. I’m overwhelmed and overjoyed with this.”

Ten seconds later, DePew announced Andrews as queen.

“As the music came on and I heard my name called, my heart started beating out of my chest,” Andrews said. “When I was standing out there, I’m pretty sure everyone can see me shaking. It was a crazy feeling. It’s something you can’t explain.”

Claire Ames, who graduated from GCHS in May and was a member of last year’s homecoming court, got to put a crown on Andrews’ head. Ames, now a student at the University of Missouri in Columbia, was voted the school’s May Carousel queen five months ago.

“I was really shocked because I’m not very popular, so I really wasn’t expecting it,” Andrews said. “Everybody knows who I am, but I’m not really known. It was a real surreal feeling. I was not expecting it at all.”

Howard said being voted king was a dream come true for him.

“I always wanted to be king,” he said. “I always wanted to be on the court.”

The coronation followed the homecoming play, “The Cemetery Club,” starring Emma Vinson, Kai Hale and Margaret London Kimble as three women living the single life after their husbands died. It was based on the play by Ivan Menchell.

During halftime of Granite City’s football game against Alton on Oct. 13 at Kevin Greene Field, all of the court members were honored while riding convertibles around the high school track.

Homecoming week officially ended Oct. 17 with the parade and the Powderpuff football game at Kevin Greene Field. The events were originally scheduled for Oct. 10 but were postponed because of rain.

The homecoming dance was on Oct. 14 at GCHS.

Howard said he really enjoyed homecoming week.

“I was looking forward to it way more than ever,” he said. “I was looking forward to it a lot before it started. Now, since it started and I’m king, I’m very excited.”

Howard and Andrews have been members of the Marching Warriors all four years. Howard plays the saxophone and Andrews plays the tuba.

Andrews said she was thrilled to be voted queen and be part of a band that won grand champion honors in two competitions.

“I call it a blessing from God,” she said.

Howard, who also plays with the GCHS boys volleyball team and is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Spirit Club, plans to attend SIUE and major in education. Andrews, a member of the Science Club, plans to head to the Air Force Academy to become a photojournalist, then attend Bellarmine University to major in biology.

