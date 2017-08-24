Students partake of sweet treats during SIUE’s Welcome Week

× Expand Elizabeth Hettich of Vernon enjoys a free Dairy Queen Blizzard during SIUE’s annual ice cream social.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s annual ice cream social drew a crowd to the Morris University Center’s Goshen Lounge on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Chancellor Randy Pembrook, SIU System President Randy Dunn and Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton handed out 700 Dairy Queen Blizzards during the highly-anticipated event.

“This is great,” Elizabeth Hettich of Vernon said. “Who doesn’t love free ice cream?”

“It’s delicious,” Grant Farchmin of Mahomet said. “It’s definitely nice to have ice cream on the first week of classes.”

During the event, Patton encouraged students to explore Edwardsville.

“The excitement you bring to campus and our community energizes all of us,” Patton said. “Work hard on your studies and enjoy our community. Go Cougars!”

“We were pleased to have SIU System President Randy Dunn with us today, and Mayor Hal Patton, who is a fantastic partner to the university,” Pembrook said. “We also extend our gratitude to Dairy Queen for their support of this great tradition.”

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sna94Az_12Q&feature=youtu.be

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter