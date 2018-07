Summer showdown

photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Photos by Jeff Helmkamp

The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department saw its little league seasons wrapping up with playoffs in the minor and major divisions beginning the week of July 9. Area players took to the fields off Stamper Lane in Godfrey to see who would be the champions of the two leagues. The postseason continues through July 21.

