Congratulations to Jane King of the Alton Memorial Hospital Nursing Office (center, holding plaque), the AMH September Employee of the Month. “Jane is one of the most kind-hearted individuals you could ever have the privilege of meeting,” a hospital press release states. “She does an excellent job as house supervisor, always advocating for the staff. Jane always has a smile and a positive attitude. There are not enough words to describe how awesome and amazing Jane is!”

