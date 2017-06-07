Support for our four-legged soldiers

Residents from Edwardsville and throughout the region can pledge their support to both man and military’s best friend.

LaBest Pet Resort & Spa’s second annual Operation: War Dogs drive will last through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

The drive will benefit the United States War Dog Association, providing support for military dogs serving overseas. Donations help cover the costs to bring the dogs home, including transportation, veterinary and surgical expenses, medication, rehabilitation, and helping to reunite them with their original handler or finding them a new loving home.

“We asked ourselves, ‘What can we do for our military?’” LaBest vice president Julia Whitehead said. “How can we help in some shape or form that’s related to our business?”

The drive is the idea that answered those questions.

LaBest is part of a nationwide group of pet care resorts participating in the drive this year. Proceeds raised from other events that the resort attends throughout the season will be provided to Operation: War Dogs.

Raising $2,000 between Memorial Day and Independence Day last year, Whitehead said the plan is to triple that total with a longer timeline and greater community awareness.

“Our goal is to raise enough money to bring dogs home and assist in veterinary expenses,” Whitehead said. “Flights alone can cost up to $3,000.”

Donations can include anything from treats, leashes, collars, dog toys, and monetary donations. Donors can stop by LaBest Pet Resort & Spa to drop off their items, or they can mail a check payable to “United States War Dog Association” to LaBest’s Edwardsville site at 4933 Indian Hills Drive.

“Anyone that donates $25 to $50 will receive a gift, which includes a commemorative Army dog tag or patriotic bandana,” Whitehead said. “If you donate more than $50, you’ll receive a choice of a free day of doggie day care, night of lodging or 15 percent off grooming and teeth brushing.”

Donors will be able to write both their names and the names of their pets on American flag dog paws, which will be displayed on a wall alongside all other donors at LaBest. Each paw will fit well with the resort’s summer-long patriotic decoration theme.

Now in its third generation and one of Madison County’s longest-running facilities, LaBest started out as Indian Hills Kennel & Training Facility in 1965. President Debra Walker, referred to as “the dog whisperer” by daughter Whitehead, has been involved with the resort since the beginning — and with a full list of credentials.

“I was 9 years old when I started doing training with mom, and I started running classes when I was 16,” Walker said. “I’m a certified master stylist meritus, acupressure massage therapist, behaviorist, and my specialty is dog therapy.”

Seeing a number of name changes over the last 52 years, Walker renamed the resort LaBest after purchasing the business from her parents.

“Over the years, we’ve offered tracking, guard work, military and schutzhund training,” Walker said.

Equally as excited about the upcoming drive as Whitehead, Walker explained why Operation: War Dogs is important to her.

“These dogs are used for protecting our homeland, and our military couldn’t do what they do without these animals,” Walker said. “They deserve to come home with their partners side by side; they’re an extension of that person.”

For information, call (618) 692-6399.

labestinc.net

