Swap n’ shop

Photos by Andrew Dobson

Area residents cleaned out their closets and joined Alton Main Street on Aug. 6 for a Pop-Up Clothes Swap at Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway. Guests brought gently used clothing and accessories and traded them in for new items during the open and free event ($5 admission if you came empty-handed). Leftover clothing was donated to the Caravan Resale Shop to support the Oasis Women’s Center. Fabric was recycled with Remains Inc. as a fundraiser for Grassroots Grocery. A needs assessment conducted by Alton Main Street revealed many community members are seeking additional clothing stores and resale shops. “Pop-up shops” are creative temporary retail and restaurant establishments in underutilized commercial spaces that provide a tangible way to test the market.

