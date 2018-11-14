SWIC job fair

Southwestern Illinois College students, veterans and members of the community explored career opportunities at the Fall 2018 Job Fair at the SWIC Belleville Campus. Seeking information about a possible future career, Caryn Carl of Collinsville (left) talks with Ashley Sliment (center) and Becky Seymore (right) of Beverly Farm Foundation of Godfrey. More than 300 job seekers turned out to meet more than 130 employers representing a variety of Metro East and St. Louis career fields. The fair, sponsored by SWIC Career Services, included career fields such as education, nonprofit, financial services, health care, insurance, security, law enforcement, retail sales and more. [SWIC Photo by Jim Haverstick]

