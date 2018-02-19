Taekwondo titans

Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy students took part in the Winter Dragon Taekwondo Tournament on Feb. 10 in Maplewood, Mo. The academy took seven students, ages 6-14, and came back with seven gold medals, two silvers, and five bronze medals. The students had tough competition, with more than 200 competitors and 15 schools competing. Students were coached by Grand Master Chris Lee, 7th degree black belt. “We are proud of all of our students who competed and especially pleased that it was a first time experience for two of our students,” Lee says. “Being able to expose our students to these experiences is always exhilarating.” The academy in downtown Wood River has been involved in the area since 1960. Children’s classes are specifically designed to be engaging for children. Yi’s also has adult classes and specializes in bullying prevention, women’s self-defense, family safety, birthday parties, and summer camps. For more information, call (618) 251-KICK or visit altonkarate.com. Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy students participating in the Winter Dragon Taekwondo Tournament included (from left) Kaleb, Addison, Zoe and Juliene. Not pictured are Samantha, Liam, and Owen.

