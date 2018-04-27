photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske

Approximately 40 people gathered on the steps at the YWCA of Alton on Thursday, joining together to take a Stand Against Racism. Those who gathered outside the front doors at 304 E. Third St. also recited a pledge in unison to work toward the elimination of racism in all forms before Mayor Brant Walker read a proclamation declaring the weekend of April 26-29 as YWCA Stand Against Racism Weekend. Alton YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel spoke to participants briefly after Walker, thanking them for taking the pledge and taking a stand against racism together.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter