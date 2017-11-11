Teaching respect, honoring service

The Alton High School Junior Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps presents the colors, leading 600 students and 40 staff members in the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of North Elementary’s Veterans Day observance program Nov. 10 in the school’s gymnasium. The Godfrey school’s fifth-grade chorus sang the national anthem as students proudly waved American flags, holding their right hands over their hearts. Student veterans from nearby Lewis and Clark Community College, under the leadership of L&C Director of Career and Veterans Services Terry Lane, were presented with a box of cards each of the students made in recognition of Veterans Day and for the service military veterans have given to our country. Students had a chance to shake hands with veterans after the program ended and personally thank them for their service.

