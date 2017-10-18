The affair in Leclaire

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: 26th annual Leclaire Parkfest

WHEN: Oct. 15

WHERE: Leclaire Park on Hale Avenue, Edwardsville

WHY: Hosted by the Friends of Leclaire, along with sponsors TheBANK of Edwardsville, Cassens Dodge-Chrysler, Creative Options Graphic Design, Krause Properties and attorney Keith Short, the event features live music, food, a beer and wine garden, artisans, exhibits, a book sale, pet adoptions and a classic car display and trolley tour. Bands performing this year included the Old St. Louis Levee Band Trio, the Lodge Brothers, and Mike Zanger and Friends. This year, more vendors were on hand than ever before.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter