The bunny in Bethalto

Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photo by Andrew Dobson
Photos by Andrew Dobson
WHAT: Annual Bethalto Easter Egg Hunt
WHEN: March 31
WHERE: Central Park in Bethalto
WHY: Hosted by the Bethalto Rotary Club, the event lets children meet the Easter bunny, find treat-filled eggs, and participate in snacking, games, bounce house and face-painting fun. This year, participants braved cold weather to make the most of the holiday before an April 1 snowfall.