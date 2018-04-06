The bunny in Bethalto

Photos by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: Annual Bethalto Easter Egg Hunt

WHEN: March 31

WHERE: Central Park in Bethalto

WHY: Hosted by the Bethalto Rotary Club, the event lets children meet the Easter bunny, find treat-filled eggs, and participate in snacking, games, bounce house and face-painting fun. This year, participants braved cold weather to make the most of the holiday before an April 1 snowfall.

