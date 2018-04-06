The bunny in Bethalto

Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson

Photos by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: Annual Bethalto Easter Egg Hunt

WHEN: March 31

WHERE: Central Park in Bethalto

WHY: Hosted by the Bethalto Rotary Club, the event lets children meet the Easter bunny, find treat-filled eggs, and participate in snacking, games, bounce house and face-painting fun. This year, participants braved cold weather to make the most of the holiday before an April 1 snowfall.

